The Prior Lake boys basketball team still hasn't hit their stride with the Section 2AAAA playoffs right around the corner.
The Lakers followed two straight South Suburban Conference wins with three league losses in a row, including 59-56 at home to Lakeville South Feb. 21. Prior Lake also fell 76-68 at Farmington Feb. 17 and 62-56 versus Shakopee Feb. 14.
The Lakers (11-12 overall, 7-8 in the SSC) earned a 52-48 league victory at Rosemount Feb. 10.
Prior Lake will end the regular season March 3 at No. 2-ranked Lakeville North. Section 2AAAA brackets are released the next day and the Lakers look to get the No. 5 or 6 seed.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (17-6) is headed for the No. 1 seed, followed by Edina (13-10), Eden Prairie (10-11) and No. 10 Shakopee (14-11). Chanhassen (11-12), Waconia (10-12) and Chaska (9-14) round out the field.
Quarterfinal play starts March 8. The semifinals will be March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs. Eden Prairie is the defending champion.
Prior Lake is 2-4 against the section with two losses to Shakopee and one each to Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The two wins are against Chanhassen and Chaska.
In the loss to Lakeville South, Prior Lake let a 31-25 lead at the break get away. Senior Vince Deluca led the team with 21 points, while senior Joe Ofori scored 17.
Sophomore Luke Loehlein chipped in six points for Prior Lake, while senior Luke McCullough scored five.
The Farmington loss was again a second half struggle for the Lakers. The Tigers scored 47 points to erase a 36-29 deficit at the break.
Deluca led Prior Lake with 20 points, while Loehlein scored 10 and senior Gavin Pierce had nine. McCullough added eight points, while Ofori and seniors Jamison Lein and Luka Mortensen each scored six.
Against Shakopee, Prior Lake fell just short of overcoming a 29-21 deficit at the half. Ofori, Pierce and McCullough were in double figures with 16, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Deluca scored eight points, while Mortensen and sophomore Brayden Thompson both chipped in four.
In beating Rosemount, Deluca led Prior Lake with 11 points, while Ofori and Pierce both scored nine pints and Thompson and Pierce each had six. Loehlein added five points, while McCullough scored four.
Ofori leads the Lakers in scoring at 15.6 points per game, while Pierce is also averaging double figures (11.5), followed by McCullough (9.3), Deluca (7.7) and Mortensen (7.3).
Deluca has been in double figures in six of the last eight games for the Lakers, averaging 13.3 points in the span. He was in double figures in just two of Prior Lake's first 12 games.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.