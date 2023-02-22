Gavin Pierce

Through 21 games, senior Gavin Pierce was averaging 11.5 points per game for Prior Lake, which was second on the team.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys basketball team still hasn't hit their stride with the Section 2AAAA playoffs right around the corner.

The Lakers followed two straight South Suburban Conference wins with three league losses in a row, including 59-56 at home to Lakeville South Feb. 21. Prior Lake also fell 76-68 at Farmington Feb. 17 and 62-56 versus Shakopee Feb. 14.

