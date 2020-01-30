It's time for the big slopes for the Prior Lake alpine ski teams.
The Lakers skied in two races at Buck Hill in Burnsville in five days and will be back there Feb. 4 for the Section 6 competition at 9 a.m.
The top-two teams in both the boys and girls competitions make state, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
Junior Ashley George will be seeking her fifth straight state berth for the Prior Lake girls. She finished 18th at state last year with a combined time of 1:16.29 on her two runs.
As a ninth-grader, George finished 11th. She was 39th in her first state appearance as a seventh-grader, and was 80th as an eighth-grader.
George led the Lakers in the final regular season race Jan. 28 at Buck Hill, finishing third overall with a time of 44.48.
Prior Lake was fourth in the team standings with 293 points. Eagan topped the seven-team field with 409 points.
On the boys side, Lakeville South was in the top spot (353), while the Laker boys sixth (198).
Junior Josh Carlson led the boys team with a 10th-place finish (46.54), while eighth-grader Blake Stout was 25th (52.41) and sophomore Zander Leining was 32nd (54.0).
Other finishes included junior Rafe Walter (42nd, 56.91), ninth-grader Luke Bloomer (48th, 58.12), eighth-grader Riley Spieler (53rd, 61.73), sophomore Avi Neumann (54th, 63.42), seventh-grader Brad Stout (56th, 65.50), eighth-grader Braden Deboer (58th, 68.48), sophomore Tyler Schaefer (60th, 68.98), ninth-grader Soren Featherstone (64th, 83.15) and junior Jackson Pettes (65th).
For the Laker girls, seventh-grader Annabel McCann was 13th (48.99), followed by sophomore Meg May (21st, 52.01), sophomore Abby Wamhoff (33rd, 56.94) and senior Lily Benko (40th, 60.1).
Others finishes for the girls came from junior Jade Haugen (42nd, 60.64), junior Maddie Hauenstein (45th, 62.65), junior Sofie Hansen (48th, 63.09), senior Melissa Wyum (53rd, 67.86), sophomore Emma Gannon (59th, 70.84) and junior Daphne Adkins (68th).
The Lakers also competed in the Buck Hill Invitational Jan. 24. The Laker girls were seventh out of 16 schools with Eagan/Eastview winning.
McCann led the squad taking 17th (53.12), followed Emma Gannon in 20th (54.42).
The Prior Lake boys were 11th, with Blake claiming the crown. Stout had the best finish taking 45th (54.67), followed by Leining in 49th (55.06).