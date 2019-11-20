The Prior Lake cheerleading program is headed back to nationals.
The Lakers' junior varsity and varsity squads qualified at the 10,000 Lakes Regionals in Edina Nov. 2. Both teams took first place in their divisions for their traditional and game-day routines.
Prior Lake also sent both its varsity and junior varsity squads to the UCA High School Nationals in Orlando, which attracts nearly 1,000 programs from around the country, last year. This year's competition is Feb. 7-9.
The Lakers' varsity squad competed in the East Ridge Competition Nov. 16 and took first place in their traditional and game-day performances. Prior Lake's middle school squad also took first at East Ridge for their traditional performance.
The Minnesota Cheer Association State Championships are Feb. 1 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Members of the Lakers' varsity team are Caitlin Mansfield, Alicia Woldm, Pamela Trinh, Amanda Norby, Aly Olander, Macy Sheffield, Riley Martin, Rachel Klingberg, Sophia Lewis, Josie Bahe, Lydia Swenson, Taylor Lolling, Gemma Gilbertson, Brenna Keil, Morgan Erickson, Ella Thorson, Kaylin Buckingham, Megan Mishuk, Piper Morris and Lauren Domer.
Junior varsity cheer members are Lindsey Clark, Lily Courteau, Stella Dileva, Jenna Kettelkamp, Madelyn Sasse, Aubree Taylor, Morgan Mittag, Kendall Nelson, Haddie MacGillivray, Kylee Gehrke, Shelby Goddard, Ella Joas, Kyla Nauertz, Summer Scholl, Payton Soukup, Mackenzie Henning and Madi Pickenpack.