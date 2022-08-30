The Prior Lake girls swimming team is expecting to make some even bigger splashes this season.
The Lakers have a ton of talent back from last year's squad that finished eighth in the Class AA state team standings. Prior Lake will also be seeking its fifth straight South Suburban Conference title.
The Lakers go into the season winning their last 36 league duals. The last time Prior Lake lost in conference waters was in its final dual of the 2017 campaign, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.
"After graduating some big classes the last few years, this is going to be a fun season to see where so many girls have improved since last season," Prior Lake coach Katie Haycraft said. "I have a slightly smaller team this year with 37 swimmers and 10 divers.
"We have a lot of returning talent, as well as many who have made a lot of improvements over the year," Haycraft added.
Senior Zella Lucas is back. She finished third in the 100 butterfly at state last fall and took ninth in the 200 freestyle. Lucas was also part of the Lakers' 400 freestyle team that finished fourth at state.
Senior Lauren Moeller, junior Halle Nelson and sophomore Ivy Solt were also on that relay and all three are back for the Lakers, along with sophomore Alex Peterson, who finished 18th in the 50 freestyle.
Peterson and Nelson were also part of the 200 medley team that finished ninth at state last year. Solt was also ninth in the 500 freestyle, as was Nelson in the 100 freestyle. Moeller was 12th in the 200 freestyle.
Peterson, Nelson, Solt and Lucas were also part of the 200 freestyle relay at state last year, but the foursome was disqualified.
Moeller is one the Lakers' three captains, along with seniors Isabel Ondracek and Quinn Mackin. Sophomore Natalie Kuboushek will also be one to watch this season, along with senior Lillian McRoberts, junior Gabi Sentryz, eighth-graders Kaela Haycraft, Emma Haycraft and Selvi Prasanna and seventh-grader Genessa Sentyrz.
On the diving board, junior Anna Cundiff and senior Sophie Church are expected to lead the way, while eighth-grader Charlotte Clark is expected to contribute.
"Anna is one of the strongest divers in the SSC and will have another amazing season," Haycraft said. "She and Sophie are providing a lot of leadership on the boards. Charlotte is going to be one to watch. She has been diving for a few years in a club and we are so happy to have her on the team. She is going to be a very strong competitor, and I'm confident we will see some amazing things from her this year."
Haycraft said the SSC has a lot of talent, so another perfect dual season won't be easy. The goal for the team will to be peaking come section time, but a fifth league title would be nice too.
"The girls have been working very hard the last few weeks and are setting goals that extend beyond being conference champs," Haycraft said. "Many have their eyes set on state performances. I would love to see us get in the top five at the state meet.
"After a relay disqualification last year, we just missed that goal, so I would love to see it happen this year," Haycraft added. "The girls work hard and deserve that recognition. I want the girls to focus on improving their times, building strong relationships with each other, improving their diving scores and just having fun working together and being a strong team."
Prior Lake ended up third in Section 2AA last year, which is loaded with top programs, including Minnetonka, Edina, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Minnetonka is the defending state champion, while Edina was the state runner-up last year. Shakopee was fifth in the state team standings last fall, while Eden Prairie was sixth and Chanhassen was ninth.
So six of the section’s eight teams were the top 10 in the state team standings a year ago.
Prior Lake and Shakopee will meet in the SSC pool Sept. 8 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Lakers' final SSC dual is Oct. 25 at Lakeville South.
The Section 2AA prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12, while diving is Nov. 11.
The Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.