Luke Jacobson

Junior Luke Jacobson opened the season April 9 playing No. 1 singles for Prior Lake in the team's 4-3 loss at New Ulm.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys tennis team will have some new faces in its lineup this spring.

The Lakers return some talent from last year's squad that finished 9-7 overall, 5-4 in the South Suburban Conference. But what kind of depth will the team have?

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events