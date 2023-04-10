The Prior Lake boys tennis team will have some new faces in its lineup this spring.
The Lakers return some talent from last year's squad that finished 9-7 overall, 5-4 in the South Suburban Conference. But what kind of depth will the team have?
"We are a little young at No. 2 and 3 doubles," Lakers coach PJ Priest said. "I would think we should be in the upper half of the conference and be a strong team in the (Section 2AA) south sub-section. The Mankato teams will probably be our competition there."
Prior Lake opened the season April 10 with a 4-3 loss at New Ulm, another south sub-section team. The Lakers split the four singles matches, but lost two of three in doubles.
Junior Luke Jacobson played No. 1 singles for Prior Lake, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-1). Senior Colin Witt won at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, the Lakers' win came at the No. 2 spot. Senior Nick Scheffert and sophomore Jackson Klein won in three sets (1-6, 6-4, 7-6).
Witt and senior Ian Hansen are Prior Lake's captains. Hansen opened the season playing No. 3 singles, while seventh grader Jack Williams played No. 4.
In doubles, seniors Jack Artang and Soren Featherstone played No. 1, losing in three sets against New Ulm (3-6, 6-4, 6-3). Sophomores Adam Greengass and Lucas Aidas played No. 3 doubles for the Lakers.
Section 2AA will be strong again with the likes of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka leading the way. Eden Prairie is the defending champion, finishing fifth at state last spring.
Chanhassen, Chaska, Hutchinson, Mankato West, Mankato East, Mound Westonka, New Prague, Waconia and Worthington are also in the field.
The Lakers lost in the Section 2AA semifinals last year, falling 5-2 to Minnetonka. It was the sixth straight season Prior Lake has lost in the semifinals, not including 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the SSC, Eagan won the the title last year. The Wildcats will again be the team to beat this spring.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start May 16 with the first round, while the title match is set for May 23 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The singles and doubles tournaments follow.
This year's Class AA state tourney is June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singled and doubles tourneys.
Orono is the defending champion, beating Edina 4-3 in last year's title match.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
