The South Suburban Conference has caught up to the Prior Lake girls tennis team this fall.
The Lakers went into this season having won seven of the last eight league titles with a 70-1 mark in that span. But that dominance is not there this year.
Prior Lake fell 5-2 at home to No. 10-ranked Burnsville in SSC action Sept. 17 to drop to 3-3 in league play. The Lakers fell 6-1 at No. 1 Edina Sept. 18.
Prior Lake (7-7 overall) is competing in the Rochester Mayo Invitational Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. The field is strong with the likes of No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 3 Mounds, the host Trojans, ranked No. 4, Eastview, Wayzata, Benilde-St. Margaret's and Rochester Lourdes, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
The Lakers' final three SSC matches are at Eastview Sept. 23, at Apple Valley Sept. 24 and at Rosemount Sept. 26. All three start at 3:45 p.m.
The Section 2AA team tournament starts Sept. 30 with first-round play. Prior Lake has lost to Minnetonka in the section title match the last two seasons.
The Skippers will be the favorite again this fall, while No. 9 Eden Prairie will also be a contender.
Minnetonka has won 10 of the last 12 Section 2AA titles. Prior Lake beat the Skippers in the final in 2016 and 2017. The Lakers made five straight Class AA state appearances from 2012 to 2016, winning Section 3AA championship three straight years from 2012 to 2014.
The Lakers have lost a lot of talent from those teams over the years, so they are in rebuilding mode.
In the loss to Burnsville, junior Katylen Lam had the Lakers' lone win in singles winning in straight sets at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1). In doubles, Prior Lake won at the No. 3 spot with senior Gabby Betzold and ninth-grader Alyssa Lam winning (6-3, 6-3).
Against Edina, the Lakers' win came at No. 1 doubles with senior Nic Keller and eighth-grader Tianna Houske winning at No. 1 (6-3, 6-7, 10-8).
This year's Class AA state tournament is set for Oct. 22-25 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed the singles and doubles tournaments the next two days.
Edina is the defending team champion. The Hornets have won 21 of last 22 Class AA titles.