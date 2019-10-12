The Prior Lake football team was left out in the cold Oct. 11.
Eighth-ranked Eden Prairie ran right over the Lakers, amassing 318 total yards on the ground in a 35-0 home victory. It was Prior Lake's third straight loss and fourth in its last five games.
A stiff, chilly wind, 30-degree temperatures and a light snow fall made it tough to the throw the ball. So the perennial power Eagles did what they have done best for decades — run the football behind power blocking.
Eden Prairie had scoring runs of 42 and 71 yards in the first quarter on its first two possessions and took a 21-0 lead into the break with a 1-yard touchdown in the second frame.
It was more of the same in the second half. The Eagles' Darren Warren-Mitchell finished with 130 yards on just six carries and a touchdown, while Johnny Hartle had 14 carries for 84 yards and a score.
Eden Prairie (4-2) also went into the game off back-to-back losses.
Prior Lake (3-3) was without its starting quarterback in senior Nate Raddatz, who suffered a broken hand in the Lakers' 20-16 home loss to No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 4.
Sophomore Kyle Haas took over for Prior Lake, but he completed just 1 of 4 passes for seven yards in the tough passing conditions. Eden Prairie completed just 2 of 5 passes for 25 yards.
The Lakers rushed for 150 total yards, but averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, compared to 7.6 for the Eagles. Senior Sam Emmerich led Prior Lake on the ground with 15 carries for 69 yards.
Eden Prairie added two short touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters to put Prior Lake away.
The Lakers will close out the regular season Oct. 16 at home versus winless Minnetonka (0-7) at 7 p.m. The Class 6A playoff brackets will be released Oct. 17 and will be available at mshsl.org.