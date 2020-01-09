In the 1960s, pop culture icon Andy Warhol coined the phase "15 minutes of fame."
Many thought Warhol was speaking about the future. That in time, we'd all be so connected that everyone's odds of getting their chance at those 15 minutes would go up.
The term now is "going viral" and sometimes it only takes 14 seconds to achieve it. Just ask Prior Lake's Lee Bernick and George Nusbaum, the broadcast duo for the Prior Lake boys basketball team, where they team up to bring you live Lakers' action on YouTube all season long.
In the Lakers' season opener back in November against East Ridge, Bernick's and Nusbaum's 14-second exchange has achieved its 15 minutes of fame, at least on social media.
During the action, Bernick was telling a story of how his dog died. Lucy was run over by a car in his driveway, sadly ending the life of the 12-year-old canine.
As Bernick was lamenting his dog's death, Lakers' senior Tyree Ihencho stole the ball and dunked it over an East Ridge player on the other end of the court. Nusbaum quickly chimes in: "“Like that? Was she run over like that?”
The clip was quickly cut up and the madness of social media took over, albeit a few months later once the 14-second exchange was discovered online. It was all in fun, no harm no foul so to speak. Bernick and Nusbaum have been a local broadcast team for years.
A timeout was called right after the dunk, and Bernick transitioned off Nusbaum's comments: “Oh, do you wanna know what happened? Sabrina ran her over.”
But still, context is often lost on the Twitter world, where comments get blown out of portion by the social media police and non-stories mushroom into bigger non-stories.
These non-stories are sometimes picked up by bigger media outlets for clarification or outrage. Sports Illustrated investigated the Bernick-Nusbaum exchange. So did the Sporting News. That's how viral the 14-second clip has got.
One tweet by @Ross_homan1 read: "I’m.... I'm not sure how I should feel about what this announcer just said?"
But before things got too out of control, Pat Bernick, Lee's son, tweeted back: "This is my dad. He is talking about our dog. Without context this just sounds awful #RIPluc."
Since Jan. 8, the @Ross_homan1 tweet has been liked more than 52,000 times and retweeted more than 11,000 times. Click here to read the Twitter thread.
And search Prior Lake boys basketball on YouTube to watch the Lakers and listen to the sometimes comedic insights of Bernick and Nusbaum.