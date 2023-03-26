The Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team needed triple overtime to claim the Division III national title March 23 in Amherst, Massachusetts.
And three local skaters — Emily Howard of Savage, Heather Olinger of Prior Lake and Maria Widen of Burnsville — were part of Gusties' history as members of the program's first-ever national championship winner.
The Gusties won 2-1 over Amherst with in the longest title game in Division III women's hockey history with a run time of 101:33.
Gustavus seems to like long thrilling games. In the 2018 national tournament, the team lost 3-2 to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the first round in game that took 101:02.
In beating Amherst, it was a South Dakota native, Kaitlyn Howard of Aberdeen, who tallied the game-winner for the Gusties, scoring 1:33 into the third extra session.
Last winter, the Gusties lost in the national title game, falling 3-2 in overtime to Middlebury. That team finished with a 25-4-2 record. This year's squad had a program-best 27 wins (27-3 overall), including a 17-1 mark in the MIAC.
Olinger is a senior defenseman for the team. She played in 13 of the team's 30 games, getting one assist. Howard, a sophomore forward, played in 27 games, while also getting one assist.
Widen, a sophomore goalie, appeared in eight games in net. She stopped all four shots she faced on the season.
In the 2021-22 season, Widen was named to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Association Conference All-Rookie team with a 0.89 goals-against average in 10 appearances, along with a .912 save percentage.
In Howard's first season last winter, she played in 30 games for the Gusties, recording two goals and two assists.
Olinger played in 29 games last season in her third year with the team, tying for sixth among MIAC defenseman with a +12 rating. Olinger was a four-time letterwinner in her playing days at Prior Lake, graduating in 2019.
Widen and Howard graduated from Burnsville High School in 2021. In the 2019-20 season, the two helped Burnsville win the Section 3AA title and earn a spot in the state tournament. The Blaze finished 19-9-2 that season.
In the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season, Widen and Howard were part of the Blaze team that finished 15-2-1 overall in the regular season, but the team lost to Apple Valley in the Section 3AA semifinals.
Along with Widen, Howard and Olinger, the Gusties had six players from the South Suburban Conference on their national championship team this season, including Anika Mader of Lakeville South, Brooke Power of Lakeville North and Kayla Vrieze of Eagan.