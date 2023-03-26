National Champs
Gustavus Adolphus College photo

The Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team needed triple overtime to claim the Division III national title March 23 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

And three local skaters — Emily Howard of Savage, Heather Olinger of Prior Lake and Maria Widen of Burnsville — were part of Gusties' history as members of the program's first-ever national championship winner.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

