The Prior Lake Mudcats locked up a first-round bye in the Region 3C playoffs.
Lucas Pumper smacked a two-run homer and drove in three runs in Prior Lake's 15-4 home victory over Veseli July 17 in Dakota-Rice Scott League play.
Prior Lake (13-9 overall) will end the regular season July 21 at New Prague in DRS action at 2 p.m. The 12-team Region 3C playoffs start July 24.
For the playoffs, the top four seeds get a bye to the second round, while seeds No. 5 through 12 will be paired up to play a three-game series with the winners advancing.
The Mudcats, along with New Market and St. Patrick, have secured a top-four spot. Four teams from Region 3C make the state field. For a complete playoff information, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C.
In beating Veseli, Jake Lehrer finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Brad Schoenrock also drove in a pair of runs.
BJ Benz went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI, while Corbin Cross, Johnny Houston, Luke Weber, Cole Bjorge and Nolan Rein each had RBIs.
Weber tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned), while striking out eight.
The Mudcats scored their 15 runs on just seven hits.
Prior Lake won the Region 3C title in 2016 for its third state berth in six seasons. But the team has fallen short the last two summers.
For more on the Mudcats, go to priorlakebaseball.com.