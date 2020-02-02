The Prior Lake girls hockey team has a long postseason road ahead of it.
The Lakers earned the No. 7 seed in Section 2AA and will open the playoffs Feb. 7 at second-seeded Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Prior Lake lost 4-1 to Eden Prairie (18-6-1 overall), ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 2A poll, back on Jan. 2.
The Lakers will take a 3-22 record into the postseason, falling 5-1 at Eastview Feb. 1 in South Suburban Conference play to end the regular season.
Prior Lake (1-17 in the SSC) snapped a five-game losing skid Jan. 30 with a 4-0 victory at Hopkins/Park. Senior Bri Elbon earned the shutout with 34 saves.
Sixth-ranked Minnetonka (17-6-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the section and will take on eighth-seeded New Prague (5-17-2) in the quarterfinals. Third-seeded Holy Family (20-5) will face sixth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson (7-17-1) and fourth-seeded Chaska/Chanhassen (12-10-2) will meet fifth-seeded Shakopee (13-10-2).
The semifinals are Feb. 11 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, while the finals are Feb. 14 at the same venue.
In the loss to Eastview, Jenna Johnson scored the Lakers' long goal, tallying unassisted the first period when Prior Lake was down 4-0. Elbon finished with 34 saves.
Against Hopkins/Park, ninth-grader Ava Guillemette had a goal and three assists to lead the Lakers. Sophomore Adrie Zollman, ninth-grader Courtney Rook and junior Cayla Collins also scored for Prior Lake.
Sophomore Ryane Kearns had an assist.