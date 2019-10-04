The Prior Lake boys soccer team will get a new start in the Section 2AA playoffs.
But the Lakers will have a long, tough postseason road. The team will likely get the No. 7 seed when brackets are released on mshsl.org.
Prior Lake finished the regular season with a 4-11 overall mark (3-6 in the South Suburban Conference), including a 2-1 home win over Rosemount Oct. 4. Senior Jack Bollinger scored both of the Lakers' goals.
Prior Lake went into the contest off a 2-0 home loss to Apple Valley Oct. 1 in SSC play and a 4-0 setback at No. 3-ranked Woodbury Sept. 26.
Top-ranked Edina (14-0) will be the No. 1 seed in the section, while No. 7 Minnetonka (10-1-3), Shakopee (11-2-1) and Eden Prairie (7-5-3) will also be top-four seeds and get a home game in the quarterfinals, which are Oct. 8.
Bloomington Jefferson (4-10-1), Chaska (4-8-1) and Chanhassen (2-8-1) are also in the field.
Prior Lake is 1-4 against section teams, beating Chanhassen and losing to Edina, Jefferson, Shakopee and Chaska.
The Section 2AA semifinals are Oct. 10, with the title game Oct. 15 at a site to be determined. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
Prior Lake goes into the playoffs having been shut out eight times this fall and having scored just 11 total goals in the regular season.
Two years ago, Prior Lake beat Chanhassen in the section final to earn the program's first-ever state berth as a Class 2A program. The Lakers’ other state berth came in 2000 in Class A.
Prior Lake moved up to the top class at the start of the 2003 season.
Last year, Prior Lake lost in the section semifinals to Minnetonka in a shootout. The Skippers are likely to be the Lakers' quarterfinal opponent come Oct. 8.