The Prior Lake softball team will have to take the long road now in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.

The sixth-seeded Lakers fell 4-3 to third-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals May 23 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. That means Prior Lake will need to win six straight games to earn its first state berth since 2013.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

