The Prior Lake boys hockey team made the three-hour trek up north on a school night Jan. 14 and settled for a tie.
The Lakers and Duluth East couldn't break a 3-3 deadlock in overtime. It was Prior Lake's third tie of the season and second in its last three games.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a 2-1 South Suburban Conference win at No. 9-ranked Lakeville South Jan. 9.
The Lakers (9-4-3 overall, 4-3-2 in the SSC) are in league play Jan. 16 at Lakeville North at 7 p.m., and are at Farmington today in SSC action at 5 p.m.
Prior Lake returns home Jan. 23 to take on No. 3 Rosemount at 7 p.m.
In the tie with Duluth East, sophomore Trevor Boschee got the start in goal and made 27 saves.
Sophomore Alex Bump scored with 2:16 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Senior Laz Kaebel and sophomore Will Schumacher also had goals.
Sophomore Sam Rice, juniors Aidan Emerson and Matt Beaty and Bump each had an assist.
The Lakers are also home to Eagan Jan. 30 and will be at Eastview Feb. 1 in SSC games at 7 and 6 p.m., respectively.