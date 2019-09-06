Brian Nordling
Junior Brian Nordling finished ninth for Prior Lake at the Bauman-Rovn Invitational at Gale Woods Sept. 5.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

The Prior Lake cross-country teams had their first 5,000-meter test Sept. 5 in the Bauman-Rovn Invitational at Gale Woods.

The Laker boys finished third in out 18 schools with 102 points. Second-ranked Eden Prairie won the crown (61), followed by No. 3 Eastview (89). Willmar was fourth (135) and Hopkins took fourth (144).

On the girls side, Prior Lake ended up 10th with 259 points. Third-ranked St. Michael-Albertville claimed the title (59), followed by No. 5 Minnetonka (77), No. 6 Eden Prairie (104), Marshall (141) and Willmar (144).

Both Laker squads will compete in the Hutchinson Invitational Sept. 12 at Lake Marion a 4 p.m.

At Gale Woods, junior Gabe Smit finished fifth overall with a time of 16:10.7. Nicholas Scheller of Chanhassen, ranked No. 1 in Class AA boys individual rankings, won (15:42.7). Smit is ranked No. 5.

Junior Brian Nordling ended up ninth for the Lakers (16:33.7). He was followed by junior Magnus O'Connor in 18th (16:56.7), senior Sam Klinger in 34th (17:22.5), junior Blake Vander Weide in 36th (17:26.9), junior John Meagher in 59th (17:50.1) and senior Mason Clemensen in 63rd (18:06.3).

For the Prior Lake girls, junior Olivia Zastrow the led team taking 46th place with a time of 21:31.1.

Seventh-grader Layla Vennink finished 48th (21:36.9) for the Lakers, followed by seventh-grader Maggie Hoen in 62nd (22:07.6), ninth-grader Adeline Knutson in 68th (22:18.6), junior Katherine Kaisersatt in 69th (22:21.1) and seventh-grader Kathryn Anderson (86th, 23:17.8).

