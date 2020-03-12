The Prior Lake synchronized swimming team hopes to make a few waves this spring.
The Lakers have a smaller team than in years past, but it's a dedicated one, Coach Katy Bohnsack said.
Seven performers back competed at state last year: seniors Emma Gahlin and Jenna Peterson; juniors Sarah McDonald, Dailyn Jacobs, Ella Kocina and Ronnie Suarez; and ninth-grader Cecilia Peter.
"We have set goals and are working hard to gain strength and to have our routines ready to swim earlier in the season," Bohnsack said.
Prior Lake will open the season March 17 in a figures meet at St. Louis Park at 4:30 p.m. The Lakers follow with three more figures competitions before starting the routines season at home April 17 against Blake at 5 p.m.
Last year, Prior Lake finished tied for 12th in the state team standings. Wayzata won the championship for the 13th straight season, and Stillwater was runner-up.
The Lakers' captains this spring are Gahlin, Peterson and senior Marissa Broughton.
Prior Lake had five routines competing at state last year. State and sections competitions include three different levels for the four events: solos, duets, trios and teams. The top level is called extended, followed by longs and shorts.
The top four routines at each level from each of the four sections make state.
Prior Lake's best finish at state last spring came from McDonald, who was third in solo longs. Peter finished ninth in solo shorts.
Kocina, Peterson and Suarez were 12th in trio shots for Prior Lake, while Gahlin was part of a trio longs team with two seniors that finished 11th.
Jacobs, Kocina, Suarez and Peter were half of a team shorts routine that finished fourth.
Other members of the Lakers team this season are junior Libby Bangasser; eighth-graders Alesi Evavold, Natalie Hover, Addison Leveille, Dee Picket and Hannah Picket; and seventh-graders Claire Hizeneger, Nora Dileva, Sadie Stimmler and Jasmine Duhadway.
The Lakers' annual Dolphin Show is set for May 8 at Hidden Oaks Middle School at 7 p.m.
The West Section meet starts May 12 with figures and ends May 16 with routines. Both days are at Wayzata High School.
The state meet is scheduled for May 21-22 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.