The Prior Lake girls basketball team got a much-needed win on the South Suburban Conference road Jan. 7.
Junior Kate Trachsel scored 15 points to spark the Lakers to a 52-44 win over Shakopee in what was also a battle of Section 2AAAA foes. Prior Lake snapped a three-game losing skid in the process.
The Lakers (4-8 overall, 2-3 in the SSC) went into the game off of a 64-59 loss at New Prague Jan. 3 and a 77-64 home setback to Apple Valley Jan. 2 in league action.
Prior Lake ended 2019 at the Holiday Hoops Classic at St. Olaf College Dec. 27-28, earning a 76-41 over the host Raiders, before falling 56-49 to St. Peter.
The Lakers are at Lakeville South Jan. 10 and at No. 2-ranked Farmington Jan. 14 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
In beating Shakopee, it was a 20-20 game at halftime before the Lakers seized control. Senior Haidyn Pitsch finished with 14 points for Prior Lake, while junior Emily Kulstad scored 11.
Junior Chanel Kallevig chipped in 5 points.
In the loss to New Prague, Pitsch led the way with 18 points, while junior Tatum Brostrom scored 14. Traschel finished with 8, while Kallevig had 7 and junior Ellie Albrecht scored 6.
Against Apple Valley, the Lakers were outscored 45-25 in the second half. Trachsel and Pitsch scored 21 and 20 points, respectively. Brostrum had 8, followed by Kulstad with 7 and Kallevig with 6.
Through 12 games, Pitsch is leading the Lakers in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Brostrum is also averaging in double figures at 11.2 per contest, while Trachsel is averaging 9.9.
Prior Lake will need a strong finish to a get a top-four seed in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. Ninth-ranked Chaska (8-3) looks to be the top seed right now behind Minnetonka (8-4) and Eden Prairie (6-5).
Other records in the field include Shakopee (7-4), Edina (6-6), Chanhassen (5-6) and Bloomington Jefferson (1-10).