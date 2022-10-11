Big changes are ahead this coming summer in the Minnesota Baseball Association.
Three classes in amateur baseball has existed since 1985, but MBA Board of Directors met Oct. 8 in St. Cloud and changed that for at least for the next two seasons. The board announced the merger of the 62 teams in Class A and B, which reduce the number of classes in the state to two.
"It's only beneficial to bring everyone along," MBA President Mark Forsman said.
The MBA announced the four Class A leagues will remain intact for at least two years. Those leagues are Park National, Riverview, Skyline and St. Paul.
Next summer will also be the MBA's 100th state tournament, which will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.
The Class A state tournament has been run separate from the Class B and C tourneys for the last three decades. There were 32 teams in Class A last summer, and 30 in Class B. Class C had 216 teams.
How will the two state tournaments be structured? The Class C tourney will remain single elimination with 48 teams in the field.
Class B has been a 16-team state field last summer with double elimination starting with the final four teams remaining. Class A has had a 16 team state tournament with the first round single elimination, followed by double elimination when the field gets to eight.
Although not yet finalized, the new proposal for the top class would be a 24-team state tournament that's single elimination.
“This is a big deal and a big change for the B tournament,” MBA Director Gary Schleper said.
"It’s a historical thing,” Forsman said. “We want to keep the integrity of what we have going. I just think it was time for A to get incorporated in our program. I think it will enhance it and make it a lot better."
Prior Lake, Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, Eagan, Burnsville, Eagan and Excelsior made up Section 3B last summer with four of those teams getting bids to state.
That may not change under the new format. Those eight teams could make up a section again, along with the same teams in Section 1B, 2B and 4B.
The MBA meets again Nov. 12 to begin structure the 2023 season and the new state tournament.
Class A did not have sections for its 32 teams last summer. State berths were decided by a postseason tournament from each of the four leagues after the regular season.
The St. Louis Park Pirates won the Class A state title last summer, beating Baseball 365 (Bloomington) in the title game. The Rochester Royals won the Class B crown, while the Nisswa Lightning claimed the title in Class C.