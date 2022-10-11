Amateur Baseball

The Minnesota Baseball Association announced Oct. 8 that Class A and B will be combined next summer for one state tournament, while the Class C tourney will remain the same.

 Photos courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

Big changes are ahead this coming summer in the Minnesota Baseball Association.

Three classes in amateur baseball has existed since 1985, but MBA Board of Directors met Oct. 8 in St. Cloud and changed that for at least for the next two seasons. The board announced the merger of the 62 teams in Class A and B, which reduce the number of classes in the state to two.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

