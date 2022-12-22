Annabel McCann

Prior Lake sophomore Annabel McCann finished 16th at the Alpine state meet last winter at Giants Ridge in Biwabik in her first-ever appearance.

 Photo by Lauren Kiesel Photography

Annabel McCann will be the one to watch on the slopes this winter for the Prior Lake Alpine ski teams.

The sophomore started fast in the Lakers' first competition of the season Dec. 15 at Buck Hill in Burnsville, winning the girls race with a combined time of 49.11 on her two runs.

