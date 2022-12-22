Annabel McCann will be the one to watch on the slopes this winter for the Prior Lake Alpine ski teams.
The sophomore started fast in the Lakers' first competition of the season Dec. 15 at Buck Hill in Burnsville, winning the girls race with a combined time of 49.11 on her two runs.
The Lakers were also first in the team standings with 259 points. Lakeville South took second (245), followed by Apple Valley/Rosemount (233), Eagan (203), Burnsville/Shakopee (163), Lakeville North (148) and Eastview (92).
In the boys competition, Prior Lake ended up fourth with 266.5 points. Lakeville North won (364.5), followed by Lakeville South (316) and Eastview (312). Apple Valley/Rosemount was fifth (254), followed by Eagan (210) and Burnsville/Shakopee (82).
Last winter, McCann competed in her first-ever state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. She faired quite well taking 16th overall out of 88 skiers with a combined time of 1:23.46 on her two runs.
McCann was eighth in the Section 6 race last year at Buck Hill, while her team also finished eighth. The top two section teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
In the first race of the season, the Laker girls had three skiers in the top six with ninth grader Kovyn Rice taking fifth with a time of 52.50 and ninth grader Emily Reid finishing sixth (53.00).
Eighth grader Maddie Beaulieu ended up 19th (67.61) for Prior Lake, while sophomore Morgan Daugaard was 25th (70.86) and eighth grader Elizabeth McCroskey was 29th (72.27).
Other finishes for the girls team included senior Courtney Meyer (34th, 76.43), junior Ava Benko (38th, 80.17), junior Ava Parker (45th, 92.13), sophomore Jenna Petttes (47th), senior Scarlett Walter (55th) and eighth grader Annika Johnson (58th).
For the Prior Lake boys, sophomore Brad Stout led the way with a 10th-place finish with a time of 62.95.
Junior Riley Spieler was 14th (64.07), followed by senior Luke Bloomer in 15th (64.24), sophomore Tegan Featherstone in 22nd (66.71), sophomore Robert McCroskey in 36th (72.08) and junior Blake Stout in 38th (73.73).
Other finishes for the boys team came from ninth grader Ben Buettner (52nd, 81.94), senior Aden Syverson (56th, 99.09), senior Soren Featherstone (58th), sophomore Ethan Glynn (63rd), ninth grader Alex Haugen (64th) and ninth grader Asher Maupin (66th).
This year's Section 6 race is set for Feb. 7 at Buck Hill. The state race will be Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge.
If McCann can get back to state in the next three seasons, she'll become only the second Prior Lake skier to appear in four state meets. However, she won't be able to catch her former teammate, Ashley George.
The 2021 Prior Lake graduate made six straight state appearances on the state slopes with her best finish coming in 2020 taking fifth.