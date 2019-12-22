The Prior Lake wrestling team measured itself against elite competition Dec. 20-21 in Rochester.
The annual Christmas tournament features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes and the Lakers had one place-winner in the 14 weight classes.
Senior Chase Bloomquist finished sixth at 152 pounds. As a team, the Lakers were 25th out of 41 schools with 55 points. Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title with 232 points, which was two better than No. 2 Stillwater.
Top-ranked Shakopee finished third (167), followed by No. 3. St. Michael-Albertville (161) and Kasson Mantorville (142), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Prior Lake went into the tournament off of a 60-18 home victory over Burnsville in South Suburban Conference dual action Dec. 19.
The Lakers (3-3 overall, 2-1 in the SSC) will be tested again at the Rumble on the Red Dec. 27-28 in the Fargo Dome in North Dakota.
The Lakers open the New Year with two tough matches against Section 2AAA foes. Prior Lake is at Shakopee Jan. 2 in SSC action and is home to No. 5 New Prague the next day in the annual Highway 13 Rumble. Both start at 7 p.m.
At the Christmas tourney, Bloomquist won four of his seven matches. He lost in the quarterfinals 12-2 to Hunter Lyden of Stillwater, ranked No. 1 in the state at that weight.
Junior Colton Sund had a strong showing at 145 pounds for the Lakers. He won three of five matches, losing in the first round, before winning three straight in the wrestlebacks. He fell just short of the medal round with a 7-4 loss to fifth-ranked Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo.
Sophomore Cole Edwards and junior Gabe McDonald each won three matches at 160 and 138 pounds, respectively.
Junior Teagan Block had two wins at 120 pounds for the Lakers, as did sophomore Carter Berggren at 126 and junior Cameron Miller at 220.
Earning one victory was ninth-grader Alan Koehler at 106, sophomore Jonah Kolsrud at 113, senior Cory St. Martin at 132, senior Logan Hennen at 170 and sophomore Ricky Gonsor at 195.
In the dual win over Burnsville, the Lakers won six matches by fall and four by forfeit, which accounted for all of their 60 points.
Getting pins were Koehler at 106, Kolsrud at 113, St. Martin at 132, Sund at 145, Bloomquist at 152 and Gonsor at 195. Forfeit wins went to Block at 120, Hennen at 170, junior Billy Trees at 182 and Miller at 220.