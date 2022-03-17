The Athena Award is given to the most outstanding female senior athlete in each metro area high school, and many times it goes to a multi-sport talent.
But not at Prior Lake, not in the last four years anyway. The award has been given to a one-sport standout.
However, it's tough to argue the Lakers' selection this year.
It's Julia Hanson, who last fall won the Ms. Baden Award. Since 1997, it's been given to the top senior in the state by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
Hanson will receive her Athena Award at the 50th annual banquet, which is May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis. The last two banquets were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanson is the second Lakers' volleyball player to win the Athena Award in the last three years. CC McGraw won it 2020. Before her, Charlotte Bowles won it 2019 for her abilities on the tennis court.
Last year, Josie Kropp won it, leading Prior Lake girls lacrosse team to its second-ever state title.
McGraw went on to play four years of Division I volleyball at the University of Minnesota. This coming fall, Hanson will begin her Golden Gophers' career.
Hanson has pretty straightforward goals when she steps into Big Ten play.
"My goal is to be the best player I can be and give everything I can to make my team better," she said. "I also want to win a NCAA championship."
Hanson piled up the statistics in her stellar four-year Lakers' career. She finished her senior season with 537 kills. That was second most in the state behind Tezra Rudzitis of Legacy Christian, who finished with 574.
Hanson leaves Prior Lake as the program's all-time kills leader with 1,490. Her 537 kills this season were a single-season record for the Lakers.
Hanson excels on both offense and defense. She was second on the team in digs last fall with 284. She was also second in ace serves (34).
Hanson's 712 career digs are also fourth all-time for Prior Lake, and her 98 career ace serves are 10th all-time.
Prior Lake has had a ton of talent over the last decade, so Hanson has etched herself as one of the program's all-time best talents. She will also be the ninth Laker since 2015 to go on to play at the Division I level.
Along with McGraw, the other seven are Ella Francis (Illinois State), Kayla Bair (Michigan), Maddy Bremer (Colorado State), Lara Schultz (North Dakota State), Camile Libert (Ohio), Ellie Veldman (North Dakota State) and Olivia Spanton (Nebraska-Omaha).
Prior Lake coach Mike Dean has watched Hanson turn into one of the elite talents in the state over the years, and has said there's nothing she can't do on the court.
"She has some unique athleticism that allows her to play the game at a high level in all phases of the game," Dean said.