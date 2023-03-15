The Prior Lake cheerleading team is once again national champions.
For the third straight season, the Lakers took home first-place hardware at the UCA National Cheer Championships Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Florida. Prior Lake won the Division I medium varsity non tumbling division.
The team was also second in the Division I medium varsity non-tumbling game day division.
"Myself and the rest of the coaching staff could not be more proud of the accomplishments these athletes have made this season," Lakers head coach Maddie Bills said. "This was the first time in program history that both teams walked away with state titles. Two weeks later, we came back to Minnesota with two runner-up titles and one national championship."
Back on Jan. 28, Prior Lake's varsity and junior varsity cheer teams took home three first-place finishes in the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
The varsity won both the Class AA non-tumbling title and the game day non-tumbling division. The team won state titles the previous two seasons, but this year marks the first time the squad won in both divisions in the same year.
Meanwhile, the junior varsity team also won their division at state for the third year in a row. The team also took second out of 34 teams in small junior varsity division at nationals in Orlando.
"Each athlete in this program pushed themselves to be better every day," Bills said. "They believed in themselves through every up and down, representing themselves, the program and their school with humility, integrity, gratitude and class. It was an honor for us coaches to be part of their journey."
In 2021, Prior Lake's varsity earned the program's first-ever national title, winning both non-tumbling game day division and the medium varsity non-tumbling traditional comp division.
Last season, the Laker won the medium varsity non-tumbling game day division and was runner-up in both the small varsity non-tumbling division and in the small junior varsity division.
In 2020, Prior Lake’s traditional squad finished third in the medium varsity, non-tumbling division at nationals, while the game day team was fifth. It was the first time the program made it to the finals.
That season, Prior Lake’s junior varsity squad also competed at nationals in traditional and game day and were semifinalists (top 12) in both.
The varsity captains for this year's Lakers team were Kaylin Buckingham and Stella Dileva.
Other members of the team included Lindsey Clark, Lily Courteau, Ella Thorson, Lauren Domer, Piper Morris, Kyla Nauertz, Carly Copeland, Kendall Mattson, Summer Scholl, Reese Guggemos, Payton Soukup, Mackenzie Henning, Kylee Gehrke, Katelyn Cloudt, Ella Arbach, Madi Pickenpack, Lindsay Higgins, Sadie Kettlecamp, Stella Goodman and Azara Olson.
The junior varsity captains were Shelby Goddard and Morgan Nemecek.
Other members included Haddie MacGillivray, Kate Kucera, Lily Mathis, Sadie Kronmiller, Jazlyn Benitez, Ava Bildeaux, Willow Blotske, Avery Brett, Payton Johnson, Dayton Nelson, Carys Taylor, Charlotte Anderson, Lilah Kraemer and Piper Smith.
Brittany Rehbein and Megan Musil were also varsity coaches for Prior Lake, while junior varsity coaches were Natalie Moran, Danny Strohman and Kathleen Stein.