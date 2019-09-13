The Prior Lake girls swimming team stayed perfect in South Suburban Conference waters Sept. 12.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers won 11 of 12 events including all three relays in a 99-76 home win over Lakeville South. Eight different swimmers won individual events for Prior Lake.
The Lakers (3-0 in the SSC) will be back in the league pool Sept. 19 at home versus Eagan at 6 p.m. Prior Lake will compete in the Duals in the Pool Invitational in Hutchinson Sept. 21 starting at 10 a.m.
In the win over Lakeville South, sophomore Lexi Nelson, ninth-grader Maria Soria, junior Mary O'Neil and eighth-grader Halle Nelson teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.43.
Halle Nelson, sophomores Grace Netz and Brooke Bauer and senior Julia Ondracek won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.88), as did Netz, Soria, sophomore Abby Mattila and junior Ella Knutson in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.07).
Bauer was tops in the 200 freestyle (2:05.71), while eighth-grader Alesi Evavold was second (2:16.85). Knutson won the 200 individual medley (2:25.03) with Mattila takig second (2:26.94).
Halle Nelson claimed the 100 freestyle (57.32), while Mattila was runner-up (1:00.35). O'Neil won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.48), followed by Lexi Nelson in the second spot (1:16.79).
Prior Lake also went one-two in diving with junior Sarah McDonald winning (185.05 points) and sophomore Alaina Wolter taking second (163.20).
Junior Hannah Quan won the 50 freestyle (26.74) for the Lakers, while Netz was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:04.79) and Soria claimed the 500 freestyle (5:42.13).
Seventh-grader Alex Peterson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:10.71).
The Lakers also had the runner-up team in all three relays. Quan, Knutson, senior Gabby Jensen and junior Elin Kairies teamed up in the 200 medley (2:03.55), as did Mattila, juniors Kathryn Abney and Ainsley Clayton and senior Jaden Clark in the 200 freestyle (1:49.42) and Bauer, Ondracek, Kairies and ninth-grader Isabel Ondracek in the 400 freestyle (4:44.10).
Prior Lake's fifth SSC dual is Sept. 26 at Eastview. The Lakers will also compete in the Greyhound Invitational in Duluth Sept. 28.