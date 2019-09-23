A week after winning his sixth straight season points title in Late Models, Jacob Goede of Carver was again in victory lane.
Goede claimed the 11th annual Thunderstruck 93 at Elko Speedway Sept. 21. Last year, Goede was second in the Thunderstruck 93, finishing .034 behind Owin Giles in the 93-lap race.
The Thunderstruck 93 is in memory of former Elko racer and car owner Dan Ryan with all of the benefits of the race going to improve the lives of people fighting ALS.
Meanwhile, Conrad Jorgensen of Lakeville captured the season points title in Thunder Cars Sept. 21, winning the second of two features. Tom Luethe won the first race.
Jorgenson was in a battle all season long with Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake for the points crown. Only 23 points separated the two drivers going into the final night of racing.
Other feature winners Sept. 21 included Jason Michaud of Ostego in the first Power Stocks race and Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in the second one and Cole Klein of Rogers in the first Great North Legends race and Robert Carter of Lakeville in the second one.
The racing season at Elko ends Sept. 28 with points titles in Power Stocks, Great North Legends and Bandoleros to be decided. Start time is 6 p.m.
Oxborough goes into the final night of racing leading the Power Stocks division. Klein leads in Great North Legends, while Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin leads in Bandoleros.
For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.