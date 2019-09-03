Three divisions of racing were in action at Elko Speedway Aug. 31 in another Eve of Destruction Night with six different drivers earning feature wins.
In Late Models, Michael Haggar of Hanover won the first feature race, while Nick Panitzke of Lonsdale claimed the second one. In Power Stocks, the feature winners were Taylor Goldman of Minnetonka and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville, respectively.
In Great North Legends, Tristan Swanson of Elko won the first race, and Cole Klein of Rogers took the checkered flag in the second one.
In the season points race in Late Models, Jacob Goede of Carver leads with 1,195 points, which is well of Chris Marek of Elko, who is sitting in second (1,056).
Bryan Wrolstad of Faribault is in third (991), followed by Adam Bendzick of New Prague (978) and Justin Neisius of Eagan (972).
Nick Oxborough of Lakeville leads the Power Stocks points race with 1,106 points, which is 23 ahead of Michael Stoer of Prior Lake. Goldman is sitting in third place (1,034), followed by Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin (950) and Jorgenson (942).
In Great North Legends, Klein has the season points lead with 1,027 points, which is 14 better than Austin Jahr of Farmington. Robert Carer of Lakeville is third (898), followed by Jon Lemke of Savage (871) and Baiden Heskett of Shakopee (839).
The top-five in points in Thunder Cars are Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville (1,198), Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake (1,185), Eric Campbell of Lonsdale (1,097), Keith Palsrud of Rogers (903) and Tony Holm of Prior Lake (827).
The top five in Bandoleros are Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin (402), Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee (358), Josiah Kottschade of Ramsey (355), Jensen Vadnais of White Bear Lake (326) and Adam Ratlif of Apple Valley (305).
Racing action continues at Elko Sept. 7 starting at 6 p.m. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.