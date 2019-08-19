If the Prior Lake girls soccer team is going to move up in the South Suburban Conference and challenge in Section 2AA, it needs to increase its offensive output.
The Lakers have had three straight five-win seasons, and scoring goals has been a problem. Last year, Prior Lake scored just 12 total goals in a 5-10-1 campaign (4-5 in the South Suburban Conference).
Over the last three years, Prior Lake has scored 45 goals in 51 games.
The Lakers lost 1-0 to Chanhassen in the section quarterfinals last year. It was the third straight season the two teams have meet in the first round of the playoffs.
Prior Lake coach Blair Rummel likes the talent back this fall and expects her team to be in the thick of the SSC title chase as well as challenge in a tough Section 2AA field.
"Because we have so many returning players, I feel like we already have the advantage of established team chemistry, which is crucial," Rummel said. "We also have a solid group of girls in the midfield and in the defense groups. I'm excited to see what our attacking players can accomplish this season, too."
Seniors Katarina Decaroli, Sophie Edwards, Allison Alessi, Chloe Ginkel, Josie Machalek, Bryanne Pinkowsi, Calyn Schanzenbach and Kylie Weigel will lead this group of Lakers' talent.
Decaroli returns in goal along with junior Kalle Munger. Ginkel, Edwards and Pinkowski will help anchor the defense with junior Addi Smith. Schanzenback, Weigel and Alessi will help control the midfield.
Back up front are Machalek and juniors Kate Trachsel, Ellen Becken and Brynna Ray.
Sophomores Cate Hudak and Lauren Marquadt and juniors Sam Meyer, Averie Pritchard, Abby Williams are also expected to contribute.
"We had a lot of great wins last season, but most of the games we lost were only by a single goal," Rummel said. "One of our goals for this year's team is take advantage of our offensive opportunities to be able to score more goals and put us in better positions to win those close games."
Prior Lake opens the season Aug. 22 versus Hill-Murray at Twin Oaks Middle School at 7 p.m. The Lakers are home today versus Bloomington Jefferson in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 1 p.m.
Prior Lake is at perennial power Edina, also a section team, Aug. 26 at the Edina Community Center at 8 p.m. The SSC season begins Sept. 5 at Eastview at 5 p.m.
Prior Lake was fifth in the SSC last year behind Eagan (8-0-1), Rosemount (7-0-2), Lakeville North (6-2-1) and Lakeville South (5-2-2).
Eagan is the favorite again. The Wildcats have won three of the last five Class 3A state titles and had a third-place finish at state last year.
In Section 2AA, a Lake Conference has claimed the crown the last seven seasons: Eden Prairie four times, Minnetonka twice and Edina once.
Shakopee and Chaska are also in the section field.
The last non-Lake team to win the Section 2AA crown was Burnsville in 2011. The Blaze are now in Section 3AA.