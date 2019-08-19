Ben Morrison continues to pitch strong in big games for the Prior Lake Mudcats.
The veteran right-hander tossed a complete game to lead his team to a 4-1 victory over Foley in the first round of the Class C state tournament Aug. 17 in Delano. Morrison struck out eight, allowing five hits and one earned run.
Back on Aug. 2, Morrison also tossed a complete game in a 7-0 win over Lonsdale in the Region 3C playoffs, which clinched the Mudcats' fourth state berth since 2010.
Will Morrison get the ball again in the second round of the state playoffs? He could. He will be on seven days rest.
Prior Lake (18-12 overall) will take on Fergus Falls, champions of Region 16C, Aug. 24 in Delano at 11 a.m.
The quarterfinals will be held Aug. 30-31. The semifinals are Sept. 1 in Maple Lake, while the title game is Sept. 2 back in Delano. The entire tournament is single elimination.
For more on the Class C state tournament, go to http://classc.leagues.mnbaseball.org.
In the win over Foley, Prior Lake scored a run in the first inning and added two more runs in the fourth to build a 3-0 lead. The Mudcats went up 4-0 with a run in the sixth inning.
Foley's lone run came in the seventh inning. The Lumberjacks had the bases loaded against Morrison, but he worked out of the jam.
Corbin Cross and Greg Faue led Prior Lake offense. Cross finished 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. Faue went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Luke Weber also doubled, finishing 2 for 4 with a run scored. BJ Benz also had a RBI, while Jerad Lehrer had a hit and a run scored.
Morrison walked just two batters in his complete game. Three Foley errors helped the Mudcats' cause on offense.