The Prior Lake Jays are moving on in the Section 3B playoffs.
The Jays earned a 11-7 win at Shakopee July 31 to win the best-of-three series 2-1.
The Indians won the first game 5-3 July 29, while the Jays took game two July 30, winning 6-5 at home.
Prior Lake (14-13 overall) will have to beat top-seeded Chanhassen in a best-of-three series to earn a state berth. The first game is Aug 2 in Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m. The second game is in Prior Lake Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
A third game, if needed, is Aug. 6 back in Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m.
For more playoff information, go to http://mnbaseball.org/page/sections-regions.
In the clinching win over Shakopee, Prior Lake led 8-1 after three innings and held on. Rob Frederick and Jeff Butler led the offense.
Frederick was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Butler went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Corey Goodwin also drove in three runs, while Bret Mitchell and Zac Repinski each had an RBI.
Sam Schlachter went six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs. Matt Cady allowed one earned run in three relief innings.
In game two, Prior Lake rallied from a 5-2 deficit scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Butler finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Joe Loftus was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, while Tommy Keating was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tyler Edwards and Repinski also drove in runs.
Mitchell started and went six innings, allowing one earned run and fanning five. TJ Larson got the win, giving up three earned runs in three relief innings.
In game one, Prior Lake was down 5-1 after three innings and couldn't recover. Mitchell Goodwin had two doubles and two RBIs in the loss.