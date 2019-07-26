The Prior Lake Mudcats opened the Region 3C playoffs sweeping 11th-seeded Webster in a three-game series.
Topher Rose led the way for the Prior Lake in the first game, tossing a complete game and striking out 10 in a 2-1 home win July 23. Rose allowed just five hits and one earned run.
Prior Lake (15-10 overall) followed with a 10-3 road win in the second game July 25 with Ben Morrison tossing a complete game, striking out seven and giving three runs on seven hits.
The Mudcats will move on to the eight-team bracket play in Region 3C, playing at third-seeded New Prague July 28 at 1 p.m.
Four teams from the region make the Class C state field. For complete playoff information, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C.
In beating Webster in the first game, Prior Lake scored lone runs in the fourth and seventh innings to a take a 2-0 lead. Webster got its run in the top of the ninth.
Both of Prior Lake’s runs came on solo homers from Cole Bjorge and Jake Lehrer, respectively. Bjorge finished with two of the Mudcats’ three hits.
Rose worked out of a no-out bases-loaded jam in the ninth, getting a line drive out to third with a one out and a run already scored. He got a strikeout to end the game with the bases loaded again.
In game two, Johnny Houston finished 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored for the Mudcats. Bjorge homered in his second straight game, finishing 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Lucas Pumper also homered, finishing 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Lehrer doubled and drove in a run, while Greg Faue doubled and drove in two runs. BJ Benz also had an RBI.
Prior Lake went into the playoffs off of a 10-4 loss at New Prague July 21 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play, which denied the Mudcats a top-four seed in the playoffs and a bye in the first round.
Prior Lake got down 4-0 after three innings and trailed 9-1 after seven complete.
Isaac Saad took the loss, allowing four runs in five innings of work. Corbin Cross gave up five innings in 1 1/3 innings. Houston pitched two-thirds of an inning, while Parker Haferman allowed a run in one inning of work.
Benz finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the Mudcats, while Alex Wattermann was 3 for 5 with an RBI. Bjorge finished 2 for 5 with a run scored, while Pumper had two hits.
Prior Lake won the Region 3C title in 2016 for its third state berth in six seasons. But the team has fallen short the last two summers.