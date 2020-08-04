The Minnesota State High School League gave two fall sports the boot — to early spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The league's board of directors meet virtually for roughly five hours Aug. 4, and voted to move both football and volleyball. Those seasons will start March 15 and end May 15.
Regular spring sports won't start until volleyball and football are completed. It will go from May 15 to July 15, and it will be considered the MSHSL's fourth season.
Soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming will all begin Aug. 17, as scheduled. But all of those seasons will be reduced and have limitations.
The board also voted to allow spring teams to practice together this fall, as well as football and volleyball clubs. Spring sports were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
"I was going through the various scenarios over the past couple of weeks, and this exact model was not what I thought would be the final decision," Jordan Athletic Director Joe Perkl said. "However, seeing it I do believe it is our best option at this time."
Prior Lake volleyball coach Mike Dean said he appreciates the time and effort by the MSHSL to ensure students have the opportunity to compete.
"These were not easy decisions being made and they will be second guessed by many in the coming days and months," Dean said.
Football will have a 12-week season with six games. Game dates are not locked in yet. But there will be no scrimmages, all games will be local and playoffs and state play are to be determined.
Minnesota is the ninth state to delay its high school football season.
The league did vote on football and volleyball seasons to start in the fall, but both motions failed. Football was voted down in a 12-6 vote. The first volleyball vote was 9-9, but after more discussion it failed 11-7.
Volleyball's reduced season will include no invitationals and only local play. Volleyball's other issue is competing with the Junior Olympic club programs that begin in the spring and have many top high school players competing.
"Clearly the move to winter and spring creates some challenges, but it gives me hope for an actual high school season for our volleyball players," Dean said. "There are still challenges to be worked out with club teams and winter and spring sport conflicts, but this is something we will find solutions around.
"Allowing for fall practices is a creative way that the MHSLS has worked to find normalcy in this far from normal situation we are in," Dean added. "I’m hopeful that the decisions made will allow for all kids to play the games they love, while safely representing their schools and communities for the entire school year."
For cross country, soccer, tennis and swimming, there will by no invites, a reduction in events and in season length. Cross Country can only compete with a maximum of three teams per event with a total of seven races.
Soccer's total game reduction will be reduced 30%, playing no more than two games per week. Soccer, tennis and swimming will have a maximum of 11 games/matches/meets.
There have been no decisions made regarding state tournaments for the remaining fall sports.
Perkl said regardless of the decisions made by the league some people will still be upset.
"I think the board did a good job of talking through each sport individually, and I appreciate that they didn't do a one-size-fits-all model," Perkl said. "A lot of unknown is ahead of us, but this decision gives each sport the best chance to have a season. Now we need to make some local decisions as far as lower levels, middle school, and fine arts."
Todd Abeln contributed to this sport.