The Prior Lake Mudcats used an 11-run seventh inning to advance to the second round of the Class C state tournament.
Alex Wattermann drove in four runs for Prior Lake in a 13-10 win over New Ulm Aug. 23 in the first round of state play in Springfield.
New Ulm scored six times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-2 lead. The Mudcats responded quickly in the top of the seventh, scoring their 11 runs on just three hits.
The Mudcats sent 16 men to the plate in the inning. New Ulm walked seven batters in the frame, hit three more and allowed two runners to score on wild pitches. Wattermann had a base-loaded walk in the inning and later had a two-run single.
Jake Lehrer also had an RBI single in the frame, while BJ Benz' and Cole Bjorge both had RBI grounders.
The big inning also gave Wattermann the win on the mound. He pitched four innings of relief, allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out five. Ben Morrison started for the Mudcats, working five innings and giving up six runs (five earned) with two strikeouts.
Lehrer and Wattermann each had two of Prior Lake's nine hits. Ben Kelsey finished with two RBIs, while Corbin Cross and Luke Weber both had one.
Jonny Houston went 1 for 3 with two runs scored for the Mudcats, while Cross and Weber also scored twice.
Prior Lake will play in Milroy in the second round of state, taking on Kimball Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Kimball, the Region 15C champion, had a bye in the first round.
For complete state brackets, go to mnbaseball.org.