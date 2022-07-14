The Prior Lake Mudcats earned a split in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play as the playoffs near.
Alex Wattermann, Ryan Wattermann and Cole Bjorge each homered to lead Prior Lake to a 12-1 victory at Lonsdale June 10. But the Mudcats' bats were silenced July 13 in a 4-0 home loss to Faribault.
Prior Lake (8-12 overall) will end the regular season July 24 at home in league play versus the Shakopee Coyotes.
The 11-team Region 3C playoffs start July 28 with the first round with the top-five seeds getting byes into the double-elimination second round, which starts Aug. 5.
Four of the 11 teams from the section will make the Class C state field. Prior Lake fell short of state last year after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, as well in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
In the win over Lonsdale, Ryan Wattermann worked six innings on the mound to get the victory, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out nine. Alex Wattermann pitched the final two innings, striking out five.
Prior Lake banged out 14 hits with 10 players picking up at least one RBI.
Alex Watermann finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, including his homer. Ryan Wattermann also drove in two runs with his homer and scored twice.
Bjorge hit a solo shot for Prior Lake, finishing 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Jonny Houston ended up 2 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while Lance Behrens was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Jerad Lehrer finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Mudcats, while John Parker drove in a par of runs with a hit. BJ Benz was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Ben Kelsey also had an RBI.
In the loss to Faribault, the Mudcats were held to just four hits. It was a 1-0 game through six innings before the Lakers added a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Ben Morrison was saddled with the loss, working seven innings and allowing four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts. Josh Dvorak pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Alex Wattermann had Prior Lake's only extra-base hit, a double. Houston, Bear Blaney and Cole Clausen each had singles.
Faribault starter Egan Bonde finished one out short of a shutout, working 8 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
This year's Class C state tournament will start Aug. 18 and will be held in Dundas, Miesville and Faribault. Championship weekend is set for Sept 2-5.
The Sobieski Skis are the defending state champ.