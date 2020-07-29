The Prior Lake Mudcats will play its final Dakota-Rice-Scott League game Aug. 2 at Veseli at 2 p.m.
The Region 3C playoffs start Aug. 4. The top-six seeds get a bye into double-elimination bracket play, while the bottom four seeds will be paired up for a three-game series to qualify for the next round.
Bracket play starts Aug. 9. The the top-four teams from the region make the Class C state field.
The Mudcats (6-3 overall) lost 3-1 at Red Wing July 23 in non-league action. Ben Morrison took the loss, working seven innings and giving up three runs on five hits while striking out three.
Alex Watermann struck out three in one relief inning. He also homered in the fourth inning for the Mudcats' lone run.
Prior Lake is also home to St. Louis Park in a non-league game July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C for the complete playoff format for Region 3C.