The Prior Lake Mudcats got their bats going when it mattered the most.
Corbin Cross finished 5 for 5 with an RBI and Jonny Houston tripled and drove in two runs in the second-seeded Mudcats' 11-3 win at fifth-seeded Faribault Aug. 13 in a Region 3C elimination game.
The win earned Prior Lake a spot in the Class C state tournament, which starts Aug. 22 in Springfield and Milroy.
Prior Lake earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 3C, following an 18-8 home loss to eighth-seeded Union Hill Aug. 15 in the third-place game.
The Mudcats (9-5 overall) will take on New Ulm in the first round of the 48-team state tournament at 5 p.m. in Springfield. For complete state brackets, go to mnbaseball.org.
The other three teams from Region 3C to qualify are top-seeded St. Patrick, sixth-seeded New Prague and Union Hill.
In the win over Faribault, Prior Lake scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-3 lead and put the game away with four more runs in the eighth.
Alex Wattermann got the win, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs while striking out five. Zach Lovera pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Houston finished 2 for 6 with two runs scored. Cole Bjorge also doubled and went 2 for 6 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Luke Weber and Jake Lehrer each went 2 for 6 with two RBIs.
Ben Morrison finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Jerad Lehrer was 2 for 5 with a run knocked in. Watterman also had an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
In the loss to Union Hill, Prior Lake got down 11-0 after two innings and couldn't recover, although the team did close the margin to 12-8 after four innings.
Jackson Kessler took the loss for the Mudcats, working one-third of an inning and allowing eight runs. Cross gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings, while Ben Kelsey pitched an inning, giving up five runs (one earned).
Jake Schmidt logged 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs while striking out three.
At the plate, Houston homered, doubled and scored two runs. Jake Lehrer and Greg Faue each had a pair of RBIs, while Bjorge, Cross and Weber each had one.