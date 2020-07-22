The Prior Lake Mudcats had their five-game win streak snapped, but the team didn't stay down long.
Luke Weber tossed a four-hit shutout July 19 in a 4-0 home victory over St. Benedict in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play. Prior Lake went into the game off an 8-4 loss at Faribault Jul 17 in league action.
Prior Lake (6-2 overall) was scheduled to take on Montgomery July 30, but the Mallards have shutdown their season due to COVID-19.
The Mudcats will end the regular season Aug. 2 with a league game at Veseli at 7:30 p.m.
The 10-team Region 3C playoffs will start Aug. 4 with the bottom four seeds playing a three-game series with the two winners advancing to the eight-team, double-elimination tourney. The top-four teams from the region make the Class C state field.
The Mudcats will be seeking their fifth state berth since 2010 after going 1-1 at state last summer.
For more on the playoffs, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C.
In the win over St. Benedict, Weber struck out eight batters and walked just one. Prior Lake scored one run in the first inning, added two more runs in fifth and scored again in the eighth.
Corbin Cross and Alex Wattermann led the Mudcats' offense. Watermann finished 3 for 4 with a double. Cross was also 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Nolan Rein finished 2 for 4 with a run scored for Prior Lake, and Johnny Houston had a hit and scored a run.
In the loss to Faribault, it was a 2-2 game through four innings. The Lakers took control in the fifth, scoring three times and adding two more runs in the sixth.
Isaac Saad took the loss for Prior Lake, working six innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits. Jackson Kesler pitched two innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out three.
Cross finished 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Cole Bjorge was 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Watermann also doubled and drove in a run, and Ben Morrison chipped in an RBI.