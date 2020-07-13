The Prior Lake Mudcats have reeled off four straight wins after opening the season with a loss.
Jake Schmidt, Zach Lovera and Jackson Kesler combined on a one-hit shutout July 12 in a 10-0 win at Webster in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play.
The Mudcats went into the game off a 14-2 triumph versus Shakopee July 9 and a 6-4 home win over Lonsdale July 8 in two more league contests.
Prior Lake is at New Prague July 15 and at Faribault July 17 in DRS action at 7:30 p.m. The team returns home July 19 to take on St. Benedict July 19 for another league game at 2 p.m.
In the win over Webster, Prior Lake scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to go up 10 runs. Alex Wattermann led the offense, finishing 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Corbin Cross was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, while Johnny Houston also had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Justin Hackett doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, while Lovera, Michael Walerius, Greg Faue and Ben Morrison each had an RBI.
Schmidt got the win on the mound, working five hitless innings while striking out six. Lovera allowed a hit in two relief innings, and Kesler pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
In the win over Shakopee, the Mudcats scored their 14 runs on 13 hits. Luke Weber led the way, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Jerad Lehrer doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times, while Cole Bjorge finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Houston also doubled and drove in two runs, while Morrison was 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Ben Kelsey ended up 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs for Prior Lake.
Weber got the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing one earned run on four hits while fanning three. Lovera allowed an unearned run in two relief innings.
Against Lonsdale, Prior Lake scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 6-2. Morrison worked eight innings to get the win, allowing one unearned run on eight hits with four strikeouts.
Hackett pitched one inning of relief, giving up two runs (one earned).
Jake Lehrer finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Mudcats, while Weber doubled and drove in a run.
Nolan Rein and Jerad Lehrer also had RBIs, while Cross was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.