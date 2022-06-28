After a slow start, the Prior Lake Mudcats are starting to pick up some momentum on the diamond.
Prior Lake has won three of their last five games, including a 6-1 home victory over New Prague June 27 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play.
The Mudcats (7-11 overall, 6-9 in the DRS) went into the game off a 12-2 league loss at St. Benedict June 26 and a 12-1 setback at Cannon Falls June 24. The team went into those two games behind two DRS wins — 4-2 versus Webster June 21 and 10-1 at Shakooee June 19.
The 11-team Region 3C playoffs are not far off. They will start July 28 with the first round with the top-five seeds getting byes into the double-elimination second round, which starts Aug. 5.
Four of the 11 teams from the section will make Class C state field. Prior Lake fell short of state last year after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, as well in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
In the win over New Prague, Ryan Wattermann tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. Jonny Houston finished the game, working the final three innings, giving up one run while striking out five.
Bear Blaney finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored at the plate for Prior Lake. Houston went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Jerad Lehrer was also 2 for 4 with a run knocked in.
Cole Bjorge doubled for the Mudcats.
In beating Shakopee, Prior Lake scored six runs in the fourth inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Houston powered the offense, going 4 for 6 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three run scored.
Bjorge finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Harry Fleek also drove in a run. Jerad Lehrer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while John Parker also had two hits and Jake Schmidt had an RBI.
Wattermann got the win, striking out 10 in six shutout innings. Schmidt allowed a run in three relief innings with four strikeouts.
Against Webster, the Mudcats scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out the victory. Ben Morrison got the win in relief, striking out eight in five innings while giving up one run.
Patrick Barrett started for Prior Lake and allowed one run in four innings with three strikeouts.
Wattermann went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two runs scored at the plate. Houston drove in two of Prior Lake's four runs, while BJ Benz had an RBI.
In the loss to St. Benedict, Prior Lake got down 6-0 after four innings and 10-0 after five complete. Josh Dvorak was saddled with the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) in four innings. Blaney gave up six runs in 2 1/3 relief innings.
Bjorge went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI for the Mudcats, while Parker was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
Against Cannon Falls, Prior Lake was held to just three hits with its lone run coming on a solo homer from Jake Garfield.
Garfield took the loss, allowing three runs in six innings with five strikeouts. Kyle O'Connor allowed nine runs (six earned) in 1 2/3 relief innings.