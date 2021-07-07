With about four weeks left in the regular season, the Prior Lake Mudcats are keeping pace in the tight Dakota-Rice-Scott League standings.
The Mudcats are 9-4 in DRS action (9-7) overall, ending the month of June with four straight defeats, including an 11-1 game versus St. Patrick June 17 in league play.
St. Patrick is a Region 3C opponent and the Mudcats are 9-3 against potential future playoff foes.
Prior Lake made the Class C state field last summer, their fifth appearance since 2010. The Mudcats went 2-1 in state play.
Four of the 11 teams from Region 3C will make the 48-team state field this summer. The single elimination tournament starts Aug. 19 and will be held in Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg.
Prior Lake ends the regular season Aug. 1 versus Veseli. The first round of the playoffs start Aug. 3 with the best-of-three series between the No. 6 and 11 seeds, the No. 7 and 8 seeds and the No. 9 and 10 seeds.
The three winners advance to the double-elimination round, which begins Aug. 8. For complete playoff info, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org.
Following the loss to St. Patrick, Prior Lake dropped three more non-league games — 8-5 versus Burnsville June 23, 9-2 at Northfield June 29 and 9-6 versus Minneapolis June 30.
Against St. Patrick, the Mudcats were down 9-1 after four innings and couldn’t recover. Jerad Lehrer doubled and drove in a run for Prior Lake, while Patrick Barrett was 2 for 3 with a double.
Barrett took the loss on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing eight runs (six earned). Justin Hackett worked 2 2/3 innings in relief, giving up three runs (one earned), while Kyle O’Connor pitched a scoreless frame.
Against Burnsville, it was 4-4 game through five innings before the Bobcats broke the game open with a three-run ninth inning.
Hackett was saddled with the loss allowing four runs (two earned) in three relief innings. Ben Kelsey started and worked three innings, giving up two runs in three innings, while Ben Morrison also worked three innings allowing two runs (one earned).
Derek Kay tripled and scored a run for Prior Lake. Barrett and Lehrer each had a hit and an RBI, while BJ Benz doubled and drove in a run. Corbin Cross also doubled.
In the loss to Northfield, the Mudcats were down 6-0 after two innings. Nick Peterson took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in two innings.
O’Connor worked four innings in relief, allowing one run. Benz gave up two runs in one inning of relief, while Cross struck out two in one inning pitched.
Kelsey finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for Prior Lake, while O’Connor also drove in a run.
Against Minneapolis, it was a 6-6 game after five innings before the Mudcats allowed three runs in the sixth inning.
Cross had a grand slam for Prior Lake. Hackett doubled and scored a run, while Lehrer had an RBI. Koby McBroome finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Hackett took the loss, working three innings of relief and giving up three runs (two earned). Morrison started and went four innings allowing six runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts.
McBroome and Johnny Houston each pitched a scoreless relief inning for Prior Lake.