The Prior Lake Mudcats wrapped up the regular season winning four of their last six games.
But the team won't be able to take that momentum into the Region 3C playoffs. Prior Lake was ruled ineligible for postseason play due to a rules/points infraction.
There are 10 teams in Region 3C, but only eight are eligible for the playoffs as Webster was also ruled ineligible. Three of the eight teams make the Class C state field.
The state tournament will start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept 1-4. The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs.
The last time Prior Lake was at state was in 2020. The Mudcats also qualified in 2019, 2016, 2012 and 2011.
Prior Lake ended this season with a 12-2 road win over Faribault July 29, while also earning an 8-1 win at the Shakopee Coyotes July 26.
The Mudcats fell 4-3 at home to Webster in 10 innings July 25, after earning a 6-2 victory versus Lonsdale July 23.
In the win over Faribault, Prior Lake scored seven runs in the third inning to go up 10-0. Cole Clausen led the offense going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
Charlie Bredesen finished 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, while Alex Wattermann also doubled, going 2 for 5 with an RBI. Lance Behrens went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Kyle O'Connor went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Bear Blaney had a hit, RBI and three runs scored, while Trevor Schrupp and Jonny Houston both drove in a run.
Nick Albee pitched six innings for the win, allowing one run with two strikeouts. Jake Schmidt gave up one run in one inning of work.
In beating Shakopee, CJ Schmidt pitched six shutout innings with four strikeouts. Ryan Wattermann worked three innings, allowing one run while fanning five.
Harry Fleek finished 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, while Alex Wattermann drove in two runs. Houston went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while CJ Schmidt was 2 for 2 with a run scored.
Cole Bjorge and Jerad Lehrer both drove in one run for the Mudcats.
In the loss Webster, Prior Lake led a 3-1 lead get away, giving up single runs in the seventh, eighth and 10th innings. Albee took the loss, allowing one run in one inning.
Ben Morrison started for Prior Lake and pitched nine innings, allowing three runs with five strikeouts.
Clausen doubled and drove in a run for the Mudcats, while Ryan Wattermann finished 3 for 5 with an RBI. Blaney also had an RBI.
Against Lonsdale, Alex Wattermann struck out 11 batters in eight innings, giving up two runs. Houston fanned two batters in one inning of work
Prior Lake scored three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. Fleek finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Houston went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Bjorge and Ryan Wattermann both had RBIs.