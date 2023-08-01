Alex Wattermann

Alex Watterman struck out 11 batters in eight innings in Prior Lake's 6-2 win versus Lonsdale July 23.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun, jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake Mudcats wrapped up the regular season winning four of their last six games.

But the team won't be able to take that momentum into the Region 3C playoffs. Prior Lake was ruled ineligible for postseason play due to a rules/points infraction.

