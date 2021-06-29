The Prior Lake trap shooting team secured multiple state titles at Alexandria Shooting Park.
The Lakers won two team crowns, while Ian Wheatcraft claimed the skeet shooting title at the Minnesota High School Clay Target League State Championships.
In trap shooting June 22, Prior Lake won the Class 9A title with 485 points, which was four better than runner-up Bemidji. Forest Lake was third in the 13-team field, followed by Owatonna and Hastings (478).
In the skeet June 24, the Lakers won the Class 1A crown with 433 points. Blaine was a distant second in the 12-team field (415), followed by Roseau (405).
Wheatcraft took top individual honors, hitting 98 of out possible 100 targets. Justin Kingery tied for seventh in the skeet for the Lakers with a score of 91. Tanner Thompson tied for 17th (83), while Andrew Ringold and Jonathan Worthen both tied for 25th (81).
In trap shooting, Worthen had the Lakers' top finish taking fourth overall, hitting 99 out of 100 targets. Kingery tied for fifth (98), while Wesley Brainard tied for seventh (97).
Alex Rau tied for 10th for the Lakers (96), while Tom Beyer, Jake Courteah, David Eckstrom, Conor Hurley and Wheatcraft tied for 16th (95). Thompson tied for 30th (94), followed by Logan Wendinger (T35th, 93), Jack Bredesen (T42nd, 92), Michael Bremer (T55th, 91) and Sam Christopherson, Will Nyhus, Evan White and Eric Schafer (T64th, 90).
On the girls side, Callie Paul led Prior Lake taking fourth overall in the varsity division with a score of 95. Violet Legare tied for 16th (83).
Other scores for the Lakers included Matthew Fashant and Jeremiah Caldwell (T74th, 89), Derek Tupay, Gavin Goetz and Alex Peterson (T90th, 88), Peyton Happe, Cole Paul, Cole Krueger and Will Johnson (T118th, 85), Truman Wilson, Luke Christopherson, Jacob Johnson, Andrew Ringold, Connor Richards and Garrison Worthen (T132nd, 84), Greyson Thompson (T156th, 82), Evan Delain (T169th, 79) and Parker Erickson (T173rd, 77).
There were were roughly 6,500 shooters competing in the nine classes at the state competition.
Forty trap shooting teams in Alexandria qualified for the Minnesota State High School League State Championships, which were held June 26 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
Prior Lake qualified and finished fourth in the competition with a team score of 480. Red Wing won the title (484), followed by Tri-City United (483) and Alden-Conger (482). New Prague was fifth (479).
Wheatcraft and Kingery led the Lakers hitting 95 of out 100 targets. Thompson had a score of 93, while Brainard finished with an 89.
Kingery and Wheatcraft each tied for 30th in the individual competition, while Thompson tied for 49th and Brainard tied for 78th.
All four qualified for the MSHSL individual state competition by finishing in the top 100 in shooting average from all nine classes during the regular season.