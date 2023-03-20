Junior Tommy Simmonds and senior Evan O'Connor competed against some of the top junior skiers in the nation March 13-16.

The two members of the Prior Lake Nordic boys ski team were part of Loppet Nordic Racing at the USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events