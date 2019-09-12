The Prior Lake girls tennis team had a busy six-day stretch playing five matches.
The Lakers earned a split in South Suburban Conference action, winning at Farmington 7-0 Sept. 9 and falling 4-3 at home to No. 5-ranked Lakeville South Sept. 5.
Prior Lake (7-5 overall, 3-2 in the SSC) also completed in the Edina Invitational Sept. 5, winning one of three matches. Prior Lake fell 6-1 to No. 2 Minnetonka and 4-3 to Eastview while earning a 6-1 victory over Hopkins.
Prior Lake was supposed to Eastview again Sept. 12, but rained postponed it until Sept. 23.
The Lakers are home to Burnsville Sept. 17 in SSC action at 4 p.m. The Lakers will be back in Edina Sept. 18 to take on the No. 1 Hornets in a match at 4 p.m.
Prior Lake will also compete in the Rochester Invitational Sept. 21. The team ends ends the regular season with league road matches at Apple Valley Sept. 24 and Rosemount Sept. 26.
"We lost a very close match to Lakeville South," Lakers coach P.J. Priest said. "It came down to No. 1 singles, and my eighth-grader almost won but lost 6-4 in the third set."
Tianna Houske has taken over the No. 1 singles spot for Prior Lake. She split the first two sets in the loss against Lakeville South (7-5, 3-6).
The Cougars won three of four in singles. Junior Katelyn Lam had the Lakers' win at the No. 3 spot (6-2, 6-2).
Senior Nic Keller and eighth-grader Ella Joesting won at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-3) for Prior Lake, as did senior Gabby Betzold and junior Julietta Mazzoldi at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).
In the win Farmington, Prior Lake won all seven matches in straight sets.
Singles wins went to Keller at No. 1 (6-2, 6-4), Lam at No. 2 (6-3, 6-1), sophomore Liza Ginzburg at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2) and Mazzoldi at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
Winning in doubles were Houske and junior Kelly Wu at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), ninth-grader Alyssa Lam and Joesting at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1) and junior Kristen Lanhton and junior Grace Mahowald at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2).
Against Hopkins, the Lakers swept doubles, with Keller and Joesting winning at No. 1 (6-3, 6-2). Alyssa Lam and Ginzburg rolled at No. 2 (6-4, 6-0), and Betzold and Mazzoldi cruised at No. 3 (6-2, 6-0).
Singles wins went to Houske at No. 1 (6-3, 6-0), Wu at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Katelyn Lam at No. 3 (6-3, 6-0).
Prior Lake's lone win against Minnetonka came from Houske and Alyssa Lam at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-3).
Against Eastview, the Lakers' wins were by Ginzburg at No. 4 singles (6-4, 6-4), Houske and Alyssa Lam at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-3) and Betzold and Mazzoldi at No. 3 doubles (6-3, 6-3).
The Section 2AA team tournament is not far off, starting Sept. 30 with first-round play. Prior Lake has lost to Minnetonka in the section title match the last two seasons.