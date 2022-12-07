Alaya Carter

Sophomore Alaya Carter is back for Prior Lake this winter as the team hopes to improve on last year's 13-11 record.

 Facebook photo by Laker Girls-Basketball

It's new beginning for the Prior Lake girls basketball team, and the program needed one after the way last season ended.

Maurice Hodges has taken over has head coach from Demondi Johnson, who resigned his position back on Feb. 23 with one game left in the Lakers' regular season.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events