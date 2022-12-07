It's new beginning for the Prior Lake girls basketball team, and the program needed one after the way last season ended.
Maurice Hodges has taken over has head coach from Demondi Johnson, who resigned his position back on Feb. 23 with one game left in the Lakers' regular season.
Johnson stepped down after a racist note was reportedly left inside a Laker player's gym bag. That prompted PLHS Principal John Bezek to write a letter to staff and families, informing them of the note, which was reported by a BIPOC student.
With Johnson's resignation, the Lakers were forced to forfeit Section 2AAAA playoffs.
In comes Hodges, who returns to the team after five seasons as the head coach of the Burnsville girls program, where he had a 48-72 record, including 6-18 last season.
Hodges was an assistant coach under Mike Gidley from 2013 to 2017. Gidley stepped down as the Laker coach following the 2019-2020 season.
Hodges' vision for the Prior Lake program will be to help develop the talent from the youth programs up the high school level. He's also looking to establish "relationships with the players by getting to know them as people first, players second."
"The vision is to compete, along with being there for each other as a team and in the community," Hodges said.
So far so good for Prior Lake as the team opened this season with a pair of wins. The Lakers won 84-52 at Waconia Dec. 1 behind 19 points from sophomore Bree Bowman, 18 from sophomore Brooklyn Holmberg and 11 from junior Cecilia McNair.
The Lakers followed with a 66-30 victory over Park Center Dec. 3 in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins. Bowman led the way with 19 points.
Prior Lake suffered its first loss Dec. 6, falling 89-77 at No. 5-ranked Chaska. McNair led the Lakers with 22 points, followed by Bowman with 18 and senior Lauren Pawlyshyn with 14.
Junior Anna Van-Helden added eight points, while Holmberg had seven and junior Julia Thoms had six.
Against Park Center, McNair was also in double figures with 12 points. Sophomore Alaya Carter and Holmberg each had eight points, followed by Thoms with seven and sophomore Gabrielle Littman with four.
Thoms and sophomore Anna Trachsel both had nine points against Waconia, while Pawlshyn and Van-Helden each had six.
Pawlyshyn was the team’s leading scorer last year at 11.5 points per game. Bowman also averaged in double figures (10.2 points), while McNair was third (9.2).
Prior Lake will open the SSC season Dec. 22 at home to Burnsville.
Section 2AAAA play starts March 1 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Second-ranked Minnetonka, No. 4 Eden Prairie and Chaska are three ranked teams in the field. Shakopee is the defending champion, while Waconia, Edina and Chanhassen are also in the field.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at the Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.