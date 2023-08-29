Zach Hendrikson

Zach Hendrikson has been named the new head coach of the Prior Lake baseball program.

 Courtesy photo/Prior Lake Baseball, via X

Zach Hendrickson can't wait for spring to get here.

That will be his first season as head coach of the Prior Lake baseball team. He takes over for Al Iversen, who coached the Lakers for the last five years, leading the team to a 45-51 overall record in his tenure, including 31-41 in the South Suburban Conference.

