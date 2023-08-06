State CC

After 30 years at St. Olaf College in Northfield, state cross country meets for all three classes will have a new venue in November, the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

Since 1992, runners from all across the state have pounded the trails at St. Olaf College in Northfield at the state meet.

But the 5,000-meter course will be different this fall. The Minnesota State High School League is moving the state race for all three classes to a familiar venue — the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course.

