Since 1992, runners from all across the state have pounded the trails at St. Olaf College in Northfield at the state meet.
But the 5,000-meter course will be different this fall. The Minnesota State High School League is moving the state race for all three classes to a familiar venue — the University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course.
The course in Falcon Heights held the state boys race from 1964-1990, and the girls competition from 1975-1990.
Cross country went to three classes in 2021. There was no official state competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the three-class format, 960 total runners competed at state last November at St. Olaf. According to Charlie Campbell, the MSHSL's associate director, St. Olaf requested a break from hosting.
"Moving to three classes intensified the lift required to make the state meet happen," Campbell said told the Star Tribune.
The Les Bolstad Golf Course is used to holding large events. The annual Roy Griak Invitational, held every September for the last 36 years, is one of the largest cross country meets in the nation.
The meet consists of six races from the Division I, II and III levels, along with four high school races. More than 4,000 runners compete annually.
Cross country practices for high schools officially start Aug. 14. Section races are usually held the third week of October with this year's state competition set for Nov. 4.