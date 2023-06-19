Elko Speedway

Mathew Frye of Bloomington (53) spins out in the first Thunder Cars feature June 17 in racing action at Elko Speedway.

 Courtesy image/The Racing Connection

Nine different drivers won the 10 feature races in the second time on the track this season at Elko Speedway June 17.

The one double winner came in the Bandoleros division where Jackson Kottschade of Ramsay earned both checkered flags. Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell was runner-up to Kottschade in both races.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events