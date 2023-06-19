Nine different drivers won the 10 feature races in the second time on the track this season at Elko Speedway June 17.
The one double winner came in the Bandoleros division where Jackson Kottschade of Ramsay earned both checkered flags. Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell was runner-up to Kottschade in both races.
Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake was 10th in the second Bandoleros race.
Meanwhile, in Late Models, Jacob Goede of Carver claimed the first feature and finished fourth in the second one. Goede has won nine straight points titles in that division.
Ryan Varner of Mayer was second in the first race, while Chad Walen of Prior Lake ended up eighth and Jeremy Wolff of Chaska took 12th. In the second race, Jake Ryan of New Market was the winner, while Walen ended up eighth again and Wolff took 10th.
Through two weeks of racing, Goede leads in points with 124, two better than Ryan. Walen is in sixth place, 28 back of Goede, while Wolff is in 11th (74).
In Thunder Cars, Wolff won the first feature and finished third in the second one. That still didn't get Wolff in the top 10 in points. Brent Kane of Lonsdale leads with 102 points, followed by Dillon Sellner of Randolph (96).
Tony Holm of Prior Lake is fourth (86).
Sellner won the second feature June 17, while Kane was second.
In Power Stocks, Michael Stoer of Prior Lake was runner-up in the first feature behind Nick Oxborough of New Market. Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville was third.
In the second race, Jorgenson finished first, followed by Oxborough. Stoer ended up fifth, while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake ended up ninth.
In the points race, Dustin Mann of New Market leads with 92 points, one better than Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville. Stohr is in sixth place (78), while Letcher is ninth (74).
In Legends, Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee won the first feature and took second behind Baiden Heskett of Hastings in the second one.
Justin Kimball of Prior Lake was 10th in the first feature and was 11th in the second one. Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee was 17th in the second race.
In the points race, Heskett leads with 128 points, seven better than Ayrton Brockhouse. Kimball is sitting in 10th place (75), while Ayden Brockhouse is 14th (68).
In Bandoleros points standings, Bentley Thompson of West Salem, Wisconsin leads with 102 points. Poretsky is back in 12th place (61).
For more on racing at Elko or to see the season points standings for each division, go to elkospeedway.com.