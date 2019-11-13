Nine Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 13 in a ceremony at the high school.
Four are heading to Division I programs: Katarina Decaroli, Erica Moline, Tyree Ihenacho and Parker Ellis.
Decaroli signed to play women's soccer at Long Beach State in Los Angeles, while Moline will play soccer at Illinois State. Ellis and Ihenacho will compete in men's track and basketball respectively at North Dakota State University.
Calyn Schanzenbach will play Division II women's soccer at Bemidji State University, and Reece Dahl is heading to Minnesota State University Moorhead to play Division II softball. Colin Nauertz will play Division II men's lacrosse at Lindenwood University in Missouri.
Megan Rasmussen and Shreya Ashok will play Division III softball at the College of St. Benedicts and St. Olaf College, respectively.