Nineteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.
Five of them — Alan Koehler, Ava Guillemette, Tyus Smith, Megan Sporney and Nina Winter — will play at the Division I level next year, and six are headed to different collegiate lacrosse programs.
Sporney will play Division I women's lacrosse at High Point University in North Carolina, while Winter is headed across the border to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to play in the Big East Conference for Marquette University.
Ruby Burandt will play Division II women's lacrosse at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina.
On the men's side in lacrosse, Ben Mickett and Eli Herrmann will compete at the Division II level at Maryville University in Missouri and Mars Hill University in North Carolina, respectively.
Luke Bloomer will compete at the Division III level in men's lacrosse at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Five Lakers are headed to different college baseball programs. Smith will play in the Summit League at South Dakota State University.
Trevor Mong and Brady Baur will compete at the Division II level at University of Minnesota Morris and the University of Sioux Falls, respectively. Grant Brening will play Division III baseball at Crown College in St. Paul, while Matthew Johnson will be on the diamond at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level at Benedictine College in Kansas.
Meanwhile, Guillemette will compete on the ice for the Minnesota State University, Mankato women's hockey team that plays in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Courtney Rock will also on the ice at the women's Division III level at Aurora University in Illinois.
Koehler will be on the wrestling mat in the Big Ten at the University of Nebraska. Izzy Ondracek will be in the Division II women's pool at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
Lauren Carpenter will play Division II women's soccer at Northern State University in South Dakota, while Evan Laughridge will compete in men's Division II track & field at Minnesota State University.
Aryel Connelly and Caitlyn Connelly will both be part of the University of Minnesota's cheerleading program in the Big Ten.