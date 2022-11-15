Laker Seniors

Nineteen Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school. They are, front row, from left, Aryel Connelly, Ava Guillemette, Courtney Rock, Luke Bloomer, Eli Herrmann, Ben Mickett, Ruby Burandt, Megan Sporney and Nina Winter. Second row: Caitlyn Connelly, Matthew Johnson, Tyus Smith, Brady Baur, Trevor Mong, Lauren Carpenter, Izzy Ondracek, Grant Benning, Alan Koehler and Evan Laughridge.

 Twitter photo by @PLHSLakers

Five of them — Alan Koehler, Ava Guillemette, Tyus Smith, Megan Sporney and Nina Winter — will play at the Division I level next year, and six are headed to different collegiate lacrosse programs.

