TJ Larson had his best stuff working on the mound July 9 in the Prior Lake Jays’ 19-0 home win over Arlington.
Larson tossed a seven-inning no-hitter, striking out a whopping 18 batters. He walked just two.
The Jays (11-6 overall) scored seven runs in the fourth inning, four more in the fifth and eight more in the sixth. Tyler Edwards led the offense, going 3 for 5 with a home run, double and four RBIs.
Prior Lake went into the Arlington game off of a 11-1 loss at St. Peter July 7. The Jays followed the no-hitter with an 11-1 setback at Burnsville July 10 in a Section 3B standings game.
The Jays are 2-5 in the Section 3B standings.
Prior Lake is back on the field July 14 at Chaska, another section opponent, at 6 p.m. The Jays are at section-foe Eagan July 16 at 7 p.m.
In the win over Arlington, Zac Repinski also drove in four runs for Prior Lake, finishing 2 for 4 with two doubles. Rob Frederick went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Russ Tanner also doubled and drove in a run.
Adam Cress finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Tommy Keating was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Brandt Broderick also had an RBI, while Corey Goodwin and Mitch Goodwin each went 1 for 3 with three runs scored.
In the loss to St. Peter, Prior Lake fell behind 5-1 after five innings and couldn’t recover. Jonsey Buescher doubled and drove in the Jays’ lone run. Mitchell Goodwin doubled and scored a run.
The Jays’ final five regular season games are all at home — versus Jordan (July 18), Eagan (July 19), Shakopee (July 21), Henderson (July 24) and Victoria (July 26). Victoria and Shakopee are also Section 3B squads.
