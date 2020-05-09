High school or college baseball has already been cancelled, and now there will be American legion ball.
The American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak have cancelled the 2020 summer season out of concerns for safety of players, coaches, umpires, fans and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Safety has always been important in American Legion baseball," Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub of Danube said in a press release May 9 following a video conference. "As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee."
"It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents," Dvorak said. "The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021."
Last month, the American Legion World Series planned for August was cancelled, along with the eight regional tournaments. That meant for the first time since 1927 there would be no national champion crowned.
States could decide on their own if they still wanted to have a season, but it would end at their own state tourneys.
"This is one of the worst days in all of my time in baseball," Minnesota Baseball Committee member Jim Peck, who has been involved in legion baseball for 57 years, said in the release.
The Minnesota committee met April 11 and held off cancelling the season until May 9.
There were 366 Minnesota teams fielded in the state in 2019, and 357 teams were signed up for 2020. Minnesota American Legion Baseball is the largest among the 50 states.
Burnsville's Alimagnet Fields was supposed to be the host of the 16-team Minnesota State Legion Championships July 30 to Aug. 2.
The Legion World Series has been held in Shelby North Carolina every year since 2011. This year's championships were set for Aug. 13-18.
The eight regional tournaments were supposed to be held Aug. 5-9. Minnesota teams are part of Region 6.
There are have been five Minnesota teams to win a national title since the inception of a national championship in 1926. Richfield was the the state's first winner in 1943, followed by Edina in 1983, New Brighton in 1999, Rochester in 2003 and Eden Prairie in 2011.
More information is available at www.minnesotalegionbaseball.com.